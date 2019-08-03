Pembroke Management LTD Buys 135,837 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 105.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.19% of Pluralsight worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $114,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,994 shares of company stock worth $4,118,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

