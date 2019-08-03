Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.91. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 369,964 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$54.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

