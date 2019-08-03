Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 115.83 ($1.51).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 129.45 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 136.75 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

