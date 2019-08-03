Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities lowered OneSavings Bank to an add rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 481.67 ($6.29).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 368.93. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of $843.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

