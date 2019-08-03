Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Position Trimmed by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. cut its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $42.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of PEB opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

