Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.