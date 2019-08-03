PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCSB. TheStreet raised shares of PCSB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PCSB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of PCSB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 19,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.37.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PCSB Financial by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

