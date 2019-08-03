PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.56.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 2,530,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $46,603,594.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.