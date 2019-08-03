PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of PAYS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 1,565,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,369. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $671.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.67 and a beta of 0.73.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $66,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $149,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

