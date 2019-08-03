Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $988.00. Paypoint shares last traded at $926.00, with a volume of 131,280 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Friday, June 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,214 ($15.86) to GBX 1,151 ($15.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,163.67 ($15.21).

Get Paypoint alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 963.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Paypoint’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other Paypoint news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($13.81), for a total value of £28,961.80 ($37,843.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38 shares of company stock worth $37,928.

About Paypoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.