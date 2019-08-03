Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Paypal to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.81.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59. Paypal has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,336,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.