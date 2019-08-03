Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 3,158,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.43. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,709,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 101,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.