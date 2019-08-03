Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 366.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,097 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Parsley Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 50,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.31.

NYSE PE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.91. 295,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

