Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,167,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $723,526,000 after purchasing an additional 824,109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,165,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $417,321,000 after purchasing an additional 755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,145,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Benchmark began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

INTC traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,870,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $400,062.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,765 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

