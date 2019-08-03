Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY19 guidance to $2.86-2.98 EPS.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 2,090,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,511 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,985,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 324,367 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 97.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,199,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,106,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300,624 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

