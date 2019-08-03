Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PK opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

