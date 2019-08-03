Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 3,268 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after buying an additional 2,273,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,457,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.