Pareto Network (PARETO) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Pareto Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $447,761.00 and $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pareto Network has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.11 or 0.05651289 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000175 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Pareto Network

PARETO is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

