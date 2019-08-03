Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEUM. ValuEngine cut Pareteum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of Pareteum stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 2,146,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,493. Pareteum has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pareteum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

