Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Pareteum stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $390.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.88. Pareteum has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 32.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Pareteum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

