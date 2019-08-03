Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANL. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

PANL stock remained flat at $$3.58 during trading on Thursday. 20,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

