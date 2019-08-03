Pandacoin (PND) Price Reaches $0.0002

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Pandacoin has a market cap of $5.97 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

