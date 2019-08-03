Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 1,092,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

