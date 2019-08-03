PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $874,170.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at $581,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,834 shares of company stock worth $1,309,805 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,297. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.38 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

