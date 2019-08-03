Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 49,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

