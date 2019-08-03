Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 8,007.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.56. 54,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,769. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

