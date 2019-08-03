OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 462.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SJNK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 43,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.