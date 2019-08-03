OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of OSIS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.57. 124,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 34,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $3,549,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,636,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,031,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767,236.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $6,664,405. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in OSI Systems by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

