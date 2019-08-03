Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Down 8.9%

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.61 and last traded at $76.10, 1,355,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 651,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,293,000 after buying an additional 1,044,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $51,926,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $19,103,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $16,591,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oshkosh by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

