Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.10 price target on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.69% from the stock’s current price.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter R. Buchler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares in the company, valued at $357,698.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

