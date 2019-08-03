Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 163 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in F5 Networks by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 8,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.24.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $26,998.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 416 shares of company stock worth $59,046 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 829,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.53 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

