Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 263 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 407 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 521 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 250,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,436. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.29.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

