Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 209 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sidoti set a $147.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 318,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $1,213,225.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

