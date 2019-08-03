Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,581,000 after buying an additional 153,755 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,400,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

PII traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 579,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,344. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $115.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

