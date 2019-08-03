Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 644,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,271. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.