Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,250 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $19.43.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

