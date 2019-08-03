Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 5,100 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 46.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

In other Splunk news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.85. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

