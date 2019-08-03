Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

ORMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,032. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.34. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 568.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Leonard Sank bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,722.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 25,817 shares of company stock worth $91,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 137.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

