Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 455,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.