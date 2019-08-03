OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 116,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.91. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 81.04% and a negative net margin of 983.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 493,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.