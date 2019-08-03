Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Service Co. International in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.73. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $812.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,062,000 after purchasing an additional 464,406 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,126,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 204,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,042,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,113 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $1,413,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 590,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,291,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 71,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,910,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,287 shares of company stock worth $17,844,533. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

