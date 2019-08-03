OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OPGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

NASDAQ OPGN remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 31,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,851. OpGen has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.34% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

