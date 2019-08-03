Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10), Morningstar.com reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OTEX traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Get Open Text alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 141.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 18.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.