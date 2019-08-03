ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of ON traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,693,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $252,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

