Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

