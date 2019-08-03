Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 302,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,532. The company has a market capitalization of $760.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Omeros by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Omeros by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.