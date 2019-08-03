OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) Trading 21.4% Higher

Shares of OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) traded up 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.25, 630,581 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,844% from the average session volume of 21,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OHA Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.95.

OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. OHA Investment had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 135.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OHA Investment stock. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OHA Investment Corp (NASDAQ:OHAI) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,676 shares during the period. OHA Investment comprises approximately 0.9% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned about 7.35% of OHA Investment worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI)

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations.

