Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given $31.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Office Properties Income Trust’s rating score has improved by 1.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $31.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 91 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

OPI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 290,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,833. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

