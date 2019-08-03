Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OMEX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.87.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
