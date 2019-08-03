Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OMEX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 19,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $98,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,688.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

