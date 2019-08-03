Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.45. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 2,144,357 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $54,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $287,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

